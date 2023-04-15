HPD: Speed a likely factor in crash on H-1 Freeway that killed a man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 31-year-old is dead following a crash on the H-1 Freeway early Saturday morning, Honolulu police said.

Officials say the incident happened just before 3 a.m.

Police say the 31-year-old motorcycle operator may have been speeding when he lost control and veered off the roadway and into a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, EMS officials transported a 33-year-old motorcyclist from the scene who suffered serious injuries.

It’s not clear how or if the crashes are related.

This is the 18th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 16 during the same time in 2022.

An investigation is ongoing.

