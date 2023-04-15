Hawaiian monk seal gives birth to second pup at popular Waikiki beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new baby Hawaiian monk seal in Waikiki!

NOAA announced that monk seal RK96, also known as Kaiwi, gave birth to a pup at Kaimana Beach on Friday.

This is the second pup the 12-year-old monk seal has had at the popular beach. She gave birth to the monk seal known as Lolii back in 2021, and this is her fifth pup in total.

Following the birth of a new pup, the Hawaii Marine Animal Response roped off an area of the beach to serve as a seal nursery.

NOAA and HMAR will have team members on the beach every day to provide information about the mom and pup.

The public is reminded that mother seals are very protective of their young and onlookers should keep at least 150 feet of space between themselves and the animals on land and in the water.

Beachgoers are also reminded to keep their dogs on a leash.

NOAA expects the pair to remain together at Kaimana Beach for about five to seven weeks. Officials advise the public to use other nearby beaches during this nursing period.

Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species, with fewer than 1,600 individuals left. They are native to Hawaii and are found nowhere else in the world.

