Hawaii nonprofit urges youth to consider careers in hospitality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s tourism industry has been struggling to rebuild its workforce post-pandemic. Helping to build that pipeline is workforce development nonprofit ClimbHI, which brings together businesses, organizations and college and high school students to promote hospitality careers across the state.

ClimbHi president Julie Morikawa and Andreah Mamaia, a junior at Farrington High School who won this year’s Oahu Leadership, Exploration, Inspiration (LEI) competition, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the 11th annual LEI hospitality industry program.

The program allows youth to network with hotel and business leaders and includes a career fair, information on mentorships and internships, and discussions on resident sentiment, and Hawaii’s cultural values on the hospitality industry.

After events on Maui, Oahu and Kauai, the program heads to the Big Island this week.

ClimbHI invites businesses, associations and nonprofit organizations to sign up for the ClimbHI Bridge online portal. This free portal provides opportunities to connect with students and teachers, including guest speaking, career fair participation, mentorships, and more.

