As group competition kicks off, here’s what those discerning Merrie Monarch judges are looking for

Kumu hula Kawaikapuokalani Hewett then and now.
Kumu hula Kawaikapuokalani Hewett then and now.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Group competition in the Merrie Monarch Festival begins Friday night with hula kahiko.

The ancient style of dance is a fan favorite ― and a chance to showcase rich cultural knowledge.

Kumu hula Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, 70, has served as a festival judge countless times.

He said judging the festival is a huge responsibility that requires a critical eye for precision, costume, lei and much more.

He said the audience see “fabulous hula entertainment perspective.”

“But the judges,” he said, “are seeing it from different eyes.”

Twenty-three halau are participating in the Merrie Monarch Festival this year.

Hewett is known as one of the masters of hula and still studies its roots and styles.

“People like myself, we were trained in these different aspects of the hula,” said Hewett, who first got involved with Merrie Monarch in the early 1970s as a chanter. He described fire torches used during the kahiko (ancient dance) and colorful costumes during ‘auana (modern dance).

While style preferences may have changed over the decades, he says much of the festival remains the same and true to its roots of perpetuating Hawaiian culture.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

