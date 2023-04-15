Freshman representative accused of trying to get fellow lawmakers arrested for drunk driving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bizarre story about drinking at the state Capitol and attempts to get lawmakers arrested has gotten a rookie lawmaker in big trouble with her colleagues.

State Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick has apologized in the wake of the incident, but experts say she may have damaged her own long-term career prospects by losing the trust of her Democratic Party caucus.

Multiple sources say Hussey-Burdick tried to use drinking at an after-hours party at the state Capitol to try to retaliate against her colleagues for killing a bill she sponsored.

Hussey-Burdick’s bill would protect the practice of traditional midwives.

Despite a rally and the midwives occupying House offices, the bill died when the House Finance Committee did not schedule a necessary hearing by the deadline for crossover to the Senate.

At a drinking party that night in a House conference room, fellow lawmakers said Hussey-Burdick brought shot glasses and encouraged the drinking then alerted the midwives to call police.

When Hawaii News Now first asked Hussey-Burdick about the story two weeks ago, she said, “I don’t know anything about it.” Other lawmakers declined to speak on the record.

But after Civil Beat published a story Wednesday, Hussey-Burdick issued a statement Thursday afternoon that seemed to confirm some of the basics. She wrote:

“I texted a friend about my concerns that some people at the party seemed likely to drive drunk, and my friend in turn alerted members of the HPD. The police never arrived, and instead, word of this tip to the police somehow made its way to the people attending the party.

“After much introspection I see now that the kind thing to do in this situation would have been to check in with my colleagues and try to arrange a safe way for them to get home. I have apologized to my colleagues for choosing an unkind course of action.”

The statement did not please colleagues who privately said they felt she had tried to damage their political careers while understating her role in encouraging excessive drinking at the party.

Hawaii News Now asked her about that Friday as she left the House session.

“So I appreciate you for looking into this because the Civil Beat article did have a lot of inaccuracies,” Hussey-Burdick said. “I’ve released a statement about it and that’s all I am going to be saying.” Asked if her statement was fully true she said, “It is true to the best of my knowledge and that’s all I will be saying about that.”

Outraged colleagues at first demanded Hussey-Burdick be kicked out of the Democratic caucus or even expelled, but then apparently agreed it was better to keep the episode quiet.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said there would be no official discipline.

“She has all of her assignments in place. There is no discipline being taken,” Saiki said, pointing out that Hussey-Burdick still holds her leadership position as vice chair of the House Tourism Committee.

Saiki said the disciplinary process for members is cumbersome.

“The House would have to form a special committee that would conduct public hearings on the matter,” he said, followed by a recommendation for discipline and vote of the full House.

University of Hawaii Political Science Professor Colin Moore said it’s no surprise the lawmakers did not want the episode to be publicized.

“It really kind of casts a pall on the institution,” Moore said.

“It’s certainly, I think that’s one of the reasons why no one wants to talk about this. For any legislator, there’s no upside here ― everyone looks bad in this story.”

Although Hussey-Burdick will not face any official discipline, the unofficial punishment by her colleagues could be severe: She needs their support to get bills passed or improvements to state facilities for her district.

