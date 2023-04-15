Following judge’s ruling, female inmates suing prison staffers for rape could have their day in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge will hold evidentiary hearings on a lawsuit by nearly a dozen women who were raped by staffers at the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua, breathing new life to a suit that was rejected by a jury in November.

“We’re very, very pleased the court has given us an evidentiary hearing. She will get down to the bottom of what happened,” said Richard Wilson, lawyer for the victims.

The women’s lawyers argued that the state withheld key evidence during the trial, including minutes of meetings which they say undermine Warden Eric Tanaka’s credibility.

The lawyers said prison staffers discussed installing wireless cameras to prevent thefts at storage rooms during the meetings. They alleged that the minutes show a callous disregard of the rapes since Tanaka didn’t consider installing cameras to protect the women ― but just to prevent thefts.

They added that the minutes show that Tanaka wanted to hire more male adult corrections officers, not women.

The state admitted that the rapes occurred and at least five ACOs were investigated and terminated.

But the jury found that the state and the warden Eric Tanaka were not responsible for their crimes.

The state argued that Tanaka wanted to protect the inmates by installing security cameras and hiring more women ACOs, but wasn’t able to do so due to budgetary constraints.

“These documents say everything that the warden testified to ― he was lying. You could have prevented it, you had a chance to put cameras in. You, warden, decided not to do it,” said Ken Lawson, of the UH Law School.

In court papers, lawyers for the victims said they didn’t receive the minutes of the meetings until two months after the trial.

Under questioning by U.S. District Judge Jill Otake, Deputy Attorney General Skyler Cruz said prison officials first gave him the minutes on the day closing arguments were scheduled ― Nov. 14 ― but he didn’t turn them over to the victim’s lawyers immediately.

Cruz added it was a mistake but that there was “no bad faith.”

“It was an oversight,” he added.

The Attorney General’s Office later said that it disagreed with the plaintiff’s lawyer’s characterization of the contents of the minutes and that the minutes would not have changed the outcome of the trial.

The evidentiary hearing has been scheduled for June.

