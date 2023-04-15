First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind weather for the weekend

A persistent upper-level disturbance that triggered a few heavier downpours is finally moving away from the islands. That will allow drier trade wind conditions to spread over the state.

We have a First Alert for the potential for heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms for the first part of the work week. Showers will increase ahead of the front, starting with Kauai Monday, Oahu Tuesday and then the rest of the smaller islands Wednesday. The front is then forecast to stall and dissipate over the island of Hawaii for the latter part of the week.

Winds will also shift ahead of the front, with south to southwest kona winds starting Monday and continuing through Thursday.

It’s still too early to tell for sure, but moisture from the diminished front could get pulled back westward over the state Thursday through Saturday as an upper level disturbance forms to the northwest and trade winds return, so it could be a bit of a soggy week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

There’s also some surf to talk about, with north shores getting some head-high sets from a northwest swell that will be peaking today. South shores are also seeing some slightly higher waves in the 3 to 5 foot range, while east shores will hold steady with a trade wind swell. Surf on all shores will decline slightly on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.