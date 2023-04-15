Dozens of Castle High student rallied amid safety concerns on campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Castle High students rallied amid concerns about safety on campus.

Castle High School students held up signs outside of campus after school to take a stand against sexual assault.

“We’re doing this protest because we don’t feel safe at school right now,” said student, Kayse Higa-Makepa

“I feel like it’s such a big problem that doesn’t get enough awareness,” said 11th Grader, Nephi Hikila

This comes just two days after Special Education Teacher, 44-year-old Sanoe Kalahiki, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

He was released pending investigation after posting a hundred dollars bail.

“I was honestly shocked, and it never occurred to me that this kind of thing would happen at Castle of all schools,” said student Carly Omori. “Because I see a lot of media coverage from things in the mainland, and that’s the last thing I thought would ever happen.”

Parents like Annette Chew of Waimanalo showed up to support the students.

“We’re pissed, it’s devastating, you know, it’s heartbreaking and for, for it to be going on in our schools,” said Chew. “They’re getting older, and that learning environment is still not safe for them, it’s devastating.”

Before heading outside to protest, dozens of students marched through the campus with signs during their lunch break to raise awareness about sexual assault.

Student, Kristy-Ann Oclinaria, organized the lunch protest.

She said many showed their solidarity by wearing blue.

They marched from the auditorium and ended up in front of the administration’s office.

“I felt really appreciative,” said Oclinaria. ‘It was a touch to my heart because everyone came together as one, and we fought this, and we’re being seen, and we’re being heard.”

While HPD is investigating the case involving Kalahiki, the state Department of Education said they’re also conducting an internal investigation.

DOE said the complex area superintendent hadn’t received any formal complaints and released the following statement.

Any form of bullying, assault, or physical violence is taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly by school administration, and when appropriate, the Department’s Civil Rights Compliance Branch and law enforcement.

Due to student and employee privacy laws, the Department cannot openly discuss the details of these investigations.

The Department continues to encourage students to notify their school administration, a trusted adult on campus, or law enforcement with any serious concerns that need to be addressed.

Kalahiki is still an employee and remains on leave.

