Police: 2 people killed in Maili shooting

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people were wounded in a shooting that happened in Maili, leaving two dead Friday night according to official sources.

Official sources say they were called to the scene near Kaukamana Road around midnight.

Few details have been released about the incident, but officials say an investigation is ongoing.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more info.

This story will be updated.

