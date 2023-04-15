29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the L:ikelike Highway early Saturday.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m., in the Kaneohe area.

Officials say the man was traveling southbound on Kahekili Highway, when he failed to negotiate a right turn onto Likelike Highway, collided into the center median, lost control, veered right of the roadway, and collided into the guardrail.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was wearing a seat belt.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This was the 17th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.

