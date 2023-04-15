Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway

29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway
29-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Likelike Highway(Canva)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the L:ikelike Highway early Saturday.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m., in the Kaneohe area.

Officials say the man was traveling southbound on Kahekili Highway, when he failed to negotiate a right turn onto Likelike Highway, collided into the center median, lost control, veered right of the roadway, and collided into the guardrail.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the man was wearing a seat belt.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This was the 17th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 16 at the same time last year.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
Meet Miss Aloha Hula 2023: Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Brown
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
PHOTOS: 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition

Latest News

Magnum PI Season 5 cast
‘Magnum P.I.’ ends fifth season shooting with a Sunset On The Beach event
Magnum PI red carpet premiere screening
PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Waikiki for 'Magnum PI' red carpet premiere
Magnum P.I. exclusive screening at Sunset on the Beach
Special sneak peak in store for ‘Magnum PI’ fans at Sunset on the Beach
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather this weekend plus we are tracking potential first alerts next week