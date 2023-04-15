Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
Meet Miss Aloha Hula 2023: Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Brown
Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Thronas Brown - Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe - Tracie &...
PHOTOS: 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Magnum PI Season 5 cast
‘Magnum P.I.’ ends fifth season shooting with a Sunset On The Beach event
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later