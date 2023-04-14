In wake of blaze, city seeks public input on surfboard storage in Waikiki
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city wants input on surfboard storage options at Waikiki’s Kuhio Beach.
The popular surfboard lockers ― and over 500 boards ― were destroyed by an arsonist in October 2021.
The city says it will collect, review and evaluate the public’s storage proposals.
To send in your idea, use the www.honolulu.gov/des.. Responses must be submitted by June 15.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.