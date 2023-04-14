Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path

Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection with the violent attack of a woman in Ewa Beach on Monday.

The victim, Katherine Kelly, says she was walking on a beach path along Ewa Beach Road when she was shoved against a fence and thrown on the ground.

Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path

She suffered a mild concussion.

HPD says it will not release any other details about the suspect because of his age.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui cheeseburger eatery ordered to close because it doesn’t have hot water

Latest News

The island’s only private obstetrics practice will be stopping OB services in October.
Severe shortage of prenatal care options on Maui called ‘crisis’ amid growing push for legislative action
Yara Ohana Gears up for lawsuit
Mom of teen killed while walking to school prepares suit in bid to strengthen traffic laws
Dearth of prenatal care options on Maui called ‘crisis’ amid growing calls for legislative...
Dearth of prenatal care options on Maui called ‘crisis’ amid growing calls for legislative actions
Hawaii has a new Miss Aloha Hula: Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Brown
Hawaii has a new Miss Aloha Hula: Agnes Renee Leihiwahiwaikapolionāmakua Brown