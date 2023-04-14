Police arrest juvenile in connection with violent attack on beach path

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a juvenile male in connection with the violent attack of a woman in Ewa Beach on Monday.

The victim, Katherine Kelly, says she was walking on a beach path along Ewa Beach Road when she was shoved against a fence and thrown on the ground.

She suffered a mild concussion.

HPD says it will not release any other details about the suspect because of his age.

