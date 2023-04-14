Tributes
PHOTOS: 2023 Miss Aloha Hula competition

Pōlaʻa Kalaniʻelima Yim - Hālau Kalaʻakeakauikawēkiu - Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor -...
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twelve talented contestants are vying for the prestigious title of Miss Aloha Hula in the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival.

‘There’s no do-overs’: Here’s what it takes to win the prestigious Miss Aloha Hula title

Watch performances from the Miss Aloha Festival by clicking here.

Don’t miss a moment of the competition. Find our livestream here.

