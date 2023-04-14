New rules as pistol and rifle ranges set to reopen at the Koko Head Shooting Complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has announced that the pistol and rifle ranges at the Koko Head Shooting Complex will reopen on April 29.

However, hours will be limited at Oahu’s only public shooting range.

“We’re going to be open on the weekends, initially. We’re still having a little bit of a staff shortage,” said city Parks and Recreation Director Laura Thielen, before announcing the reopening at Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Town Hall at Kalani High School Thursday.

Thielen said the city is looking to hire two range masters to replace the two who retired since the complex shut down abruptly in September because of lead contamination.

The pistol and rifle ranges, which are open to the general public, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will also be an online reservation system because of the expected high demand.

“With the improvements that have gone in there, we need to operate these two ranges simultaneously, so we need to make sure that the staff can get people used to the new operating structure,” Thielen said.

Parts of the range, including the Honolulu Police Department shooting bays, are still closed.

The Hawaii Rifle Association said that’s keeping people from getting the required training for their concealed carry weapon license.

“All the ranges that are required to teach that class are not available at the public pistol range,” said Kainoa Kaku of the Hawaii Rifle Association. “It can only be taught at the HPD side of the shooting bays.”

“We do have some improvements that we are doing to our range, more so for some of the structures out there,” Deputy Chief Keith Hirokawa responded. “Some of the logs, we have to get rid of, and there’s a OSHA process that we have to do. It’s taking a little bit of time.”

Hirokawa said it could be a few more months before the HPD area can reopen.

During the shutdown, the city made several improvements, including encapsulating the berm on the range. Workers also wore personal air monitoring systems, which found no lead dust in the air.

However, lead was found on the surfaces. Thielen said a lot of the furniture on the firing line have been replaced with plastic fixtures, which are easier to clean.

“We wil lbe going through with de-lead wipes once a day, hosing down once a week, and power washing once a year,” she said.

There will also be no food or drinks allowed on the firing, because that’s where the safety experts have said the lead contamination is the highest.

That disappointed range user and shooting club member Phil Rapoza.

“We’ve had potlucks after all our shooting matches and stuff like that,” he said.

“I’d really like to see them do testing, with food on the range and then test the food afterward because I don’t think that it’s going to be really contaminated after a few hour of shooting and stuff like that.”

Online reservations can be made five days in advance, so that means that reservations for the first day will be available starting Monday, April 24, at 8 a.m.

The online reservation system will be found here. More information on the Koko Head Shooting Complex can be found here.

