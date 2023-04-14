Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.(ratchat/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) – A NICU nurse in New York is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after being accused of violently slamming a 2-day-old infant facedown into his bassinet.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Amanda Burke is due in court May 2.

The DA said on Feb. 6, Burke was working in the NICU at Good Samaritan Hospital and was assigned to care for the newborn. The DA said Burke lifted the baby boy out of his bassinet, quickly flipped him over, and violently slammed him face down.

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursery window.

When the baby’s parents notified other members of the hospital’s nursing staff about what happened, Burke was told to leave the hospital, and she was fired within hours.

The DA said the Department of Education has been notified, but Burke’s license to practice as a registered nurse has not been suspended.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui cheeseburger eatery ordered to close because it doesn’t have hot water

Latest News

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
Good weather conditions will finally allow voyaging canoes Hokulea and Hikianalia to set sail.
Here’s how you can bid aloha to Hokulea before it sets sail to Alaska ahead of 4-year voyage
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Soldier surprises little sister at school after returning home from deployment