New academy trains aspiring firefighters on the hard skills and the soft ones

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new school for aspiring firefighters is already helping fill departments across the state.

Just six months after graduating its inaugural class, the Hoomau Fire Academy has grown into a critical resource for aspiring firefighters.

“I think if you ask every current firefighter or retiree, not just myself, but do we wish that this was around before we got started? Absolutely,” said HFA president Reid Shimabukuro.

Shimabukuro, a retired federal firefighter with more than 30 years of experience, established the academy to help high school and college students chart a career path.

In less than a year, HFA has already made an impact on the community. Five graduates are now in the federal fire department, one is in the Coast Guard., and several others are testing to be state firefighters.

“It’s all about perseverance and that’s what hoomau means, it’s perseverance,” said HFA graduate Christian Howe.

“Instead of throwing up the towel, I started taking steps to help better my chances of getting in and Hoomau has definitely helped.”

HFA’s curriculum goes far beyond field work.

The six-week course features robust classroom instruction that includes medical training, mock interviews, and an entrepreneur program for those interested in business.

“Maybe not all of us will get in to the department, but they’ll have other career options that this will help us get in to,” said HFA graduate Sierra Mansfield, a business major at the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

“So, I really kind of latched on to all the business owners that came in and spoke to us. This academy teaches us to be community contributors, not just firefighters.”

The non-profit relies on donations to keep its courses free and HFA is now seeking applicants for its next class.

If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.