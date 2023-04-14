Mom of teen killed while walking to school prepares suit in bid to strengthen traffic laws

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of a McKinley High School student killed while walking to school is preparing to file a lawsuit, but say it’s not about the money.

Instead, they’re hoping the legal challenge spurs tougher laws to reduce the number of unlicensed drivers.

Sara Yara’s mom, Chevy, says taking legal action is part of her mission to create change after her 16-year-old daughter’s death in February.

She’s teaming up with Attorney Micheal Green on the effort. They’re still exploring what their lawsuit will look like.

Both agree they want to pressure lawmakers to pass stricter laws on unlicensed drivers.

“The family is not interested in suing everyone in sight,” Green said.

“They just want to make sure its a wake up call for the state, the legislature and certainly for other drivers to think about getting behind the wheel when they’ve been warned not to.”

Court records show the suspected driver in Yara’s hit-and-run, Mitchel Miyashiro, has at least 164 traffic infractions and crimes. He avoided jail because of multiple plea agreements offered by the city Prosecutor’s Office.

Chevy Yara wants that to end.

“They need to change the law. I mean this guy is still out. I mean how can the law just leave him out. My daughter is gone. Where is justice to that.” said Yara.

Miyashiro turned himself in after the hit-and-run and was released by HPD pending further investigation.

He has still not been charged at all in the case.

Green says the lawsuit could explore if the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office has done enough to crack down on unlicensed drivers. The office declined comment because of the pending litigation.

Green says he could also potentially seek hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages from the suspect’s family.

Sara’s mom is inviting the public to a sign waving event this Sunday at 1 p.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard to raise awareness about tougher penalties for driving without a license.

