Medical professionals call the decline in care for pregnant women on Maui a ‘crisis’

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are growing concerns for expecting mothers on Maui.

The island’s only private obstetrics practice will be stopping OB services in October. That leaves pregnant women on island with just two options for care: Kaiser Permanente and Malama I Ke Ola.

Officials with Malama I Ke Ola, a federally qualified health center, said they have taken a “significant number” of patients that were previously seen by Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons, but said in a statement, “due to our current capacity, we are unable to be the complete solution for the gap in obstetric access caused by the discontinuation of services at this private practice.”

They recommend pregnant women on Maui contact their insurance providers for more information.

They said they are also reaching out to local lawmakers for help.

“Malama I Ke Ola said that left about 40 to 55 privately insured patients per month without access, and that’s the people who don’t have Kaiser,” said Maui State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran. “So, what they are looking for is whether the insurers would be able to help come up with a solution.”

Health insurer Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) says it is aware of the OB shortage on Maui and is working with their partners on a solution for ongoing care.

“We will provide reimbursement for our expecting moms or we can help arrange travel to Oahu for them. If members need help with benefits and coverage under their current health plan, we encourage them to call our Customer Relations line at (808) 948-6079,” said HMSA Assistant Vice President Lori Ann Davis.

Maui State Rep. Terez Amato called the situation “unacceptable.”

“As a mother of four children and as the Vice Chair of Human Service, and a member of Consumer Protection and the Health Committees, I’m disturbed,” Amato said. “Healthcare is really, it’s a human right.”

Meanwhile, Hawaii Medical Association, a nonprofit whose mission is advocacy, education, and representation for physicians to further and improve the healthcare landscape in Hawaii said, “the dire situation of the physician shortage in Hawaii is being felt by pregnant women on Maui, at a crisis level.”

HMA said long-term proposals are under consideration at the Hawaii State Legislature, but added pregnant women cannot wait.

“We call on community leaders in healthcare and public policy to join together and address this looming disaster now.”

