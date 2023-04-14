Tributes
Mauna Kea’s summit gets a springtime dusting of snow

The summit of Mauna Kea remains under a winter weather advisory.
The summit of Mauna Kea remains under a winter weather advisory.(UKIRT Observatory)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter weather advisory is up for the summits of Hawaii Island as icy conditions continue.

Photos from Mauna Kea’s summit show a springtime dusting of snow.

And forecasters say flurries are possible through Thursday night. Some spots could see up to an inch of snow.

Mauna Kea Access Road is closed above the 9,200-foot elevation given the inclement weather.

For the latest details, click here.

