Mauna Kea’s summit gets a springtime dusting of snow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter weather advisory is up for the summits of Hawaii Island as icy conditions continue.

Photos from Mauna Kea’s summit show a springtime dusting of snow.

And forecasters say flurries are possible through Thursday night. Some spots could see up to an inch of snow.

Mauna Kea Access Road is closed above the 9,200-foot elevation given the inclement weather.

