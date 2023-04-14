Man accused of abducting 15-year-old girl on Hawaii Island due back in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl on Hawaii Island last year is due back in a Kona courtroom on Friday.

Duncan Mahi is scheduled for an evidentiary hearing in which doctors will present reports on the 52-year-old’s ability to stand trial in the case.

Mahi faces nearly a dozen charges, including kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening.

Mahi is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl and holding her captive inside a bus on his Hilo property back in September.

Police officers apprehended him not long after eagle-eyed good Samaritans at a Hilo cafe recognized the kidnapped girl from an AMBER alert and whisked her to safety.

In court documents, police say they were also able to conduct a search of Mahi’s property and car. They found crucial evidence to corroborate the victim’s details, including the yellow bus with a shackle and a bucket of zip ties.

