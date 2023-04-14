‘It’s been the best 5 years of my life’: Punahou’s Alama Uluave reflects on collegiate career as NFL Draft approaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL Draft is just two weeks away and Alama Uluave is reflecting on his time in college before the big day.

The Laie native spent five seasons with San Diego State.

“It’s been a blessing being here in San Diego,” Uluave told Hawaii News Now.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends and family out here, and it’s truly been it’s been the best five years of my life.”

The Punahou graduate spent two seasons on special teams, before becoming the Aztecs center — starting 34 straight games.

In 2022, Uluave was named to the first-team all-Mountain West.

Thank you San Diego ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/cBaLGuGywB — Alama Uluave (@alama_uluave) January 1, 2023

Uluave says he will be back home in Laie watching the draft with his family waiting for the anticipated call.

“We’re just gonna go through it together,” said Uluave. “I’m gonna just enjoy this, we’re all excited but nervous.”

