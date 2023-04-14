Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘It’s been the best 5 years of my life’: Punahou’s Alama Uluave reflects on collegiate career as NFL Draft approaches

(San Diego State Football)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL Draft is just two weeks away and Alama Uluave is reflecting on his time in college before the big day.

The Laie native spent five seasons with San Diego State.

“It’s been a blessing being here in San Diego,” Uluave told Hawaii News Now.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends and family out here, and it’s truly been it’s been the best five years of my life.”

The Punahou graduate spent two seasons on special teams, before becoming the Aztecs center — starting 34 straight games.

In 2022, Uluave was named to the first-team all-Mountain West.

Uluave says he will be back home in Laie watching the draft with his family waiting for the anticipated call.

“We’re just gonna go through it together,” said Uluave. “I’m gonna just enjoy this, we’re all excited but nervous.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii SPED teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival

Latest News

It was cutdown day of the LOTTE Championship as round two is in full swing.
Hawaii’s Corpuz, Galdiano both miss the cut at 2023 LOTTE Championship
The 2023 LOTTE Championship tee’d off Wednesday morning at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.
2022 LOTTE Championship tee’d off at Hoakalei Country Club
Of the hundreds of golfers competing this week two hail from here in the islands.
The 2023 LOTTE Championship tee'd off this morning at Hoakalei country club in Ewa Beach
Max Holloway v. Yair Rodriguez
MMA is huge in Hawaii. Lawmakers are looking for a way to make it even bigger