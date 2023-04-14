Tributes
Hawaii’s Corpuz, Galdiano both miss the cut at 2023 LOTTE Championship

It was cutdown day of the LOTTE Championship as round two is in full swing.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
The field is set to be cut in half ahead of the weekend, all trying to stay above the projected cut line which stands at +2 par.

As for the two local girls, both needed strong showings to make it to the final two rounds.

The first local girl to go out was Punahou alum Mariel Galdiano, who finished day one at +4 and needed to make some moves to make the cut. Despite an eagle on 14 it wasn’t enough to finish the round to with a +3 on the round -- ending her first start at home with a +7 par.

“I’d say, like navigating the wind is still a little bit tough.” Galdiano told reporters. “I mean, clubbing and approach shots for me weren’t the greatest and usually it’s my strength and I wish a few more putts would have dropped in, I feel like I left a few birdies out there.”

Depsite not shooting the score she wanted, this week will stay with her for a long time.

“Of course, I didn’t play how I wanted to, but I think I handled it pretty well despite not playing that great and so much experiences and memories to look back on my first time as a pro playing in Hawaii and having my dad on the bag is really special to me.” Galdiano said.

As for the other local girl -- Galdiano’s high school teammate -- Allisen Corpuz, she tee’d off a little after noon with reigning Champion Hyo Joo Kim with both in a good position to make it to the final two rounds.

Unfortunately, Corpuz would not have the round she needed to finish +4 on the day and +3 on the weekend to miss the cut.

“Made the three bogeys on 9, 10, 11 and just kind of knew that was what kind of set me behind and was trying to make a few birdies coming in, which I did, but 16 and 17 obviously are tough par fours.” Corpuz said, “Couldn’t quite get pars on those, but fought really hard today.”

The third round gets going Friday at 7:00 am at Hoakalei Country Club.

