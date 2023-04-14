The ‘grandfather of Hawaii fashion’ proves that classic design is never out of style

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nake’u Awai is touted as the “grandfather of Hawaii fashion” and said to be the first Hawaiian fashion designer who used native prints.

“Every print has a feeling, a reining in back to Hawaii,” said Awai, 85.

“My feeling was I really wanted to do clothes for local people,” he added.

He’s been a fixture on the fashion scene since the 1960s and a regular at the Merrie Monarch Festival craft fair.

His “male hula dancer” print shows hula kane dressed in malo or loin cloth performing a hula kahiko or ancient dance wth uliuli or feathered gourd rattles. It’s an iconic Nakeu print.

“The artist brought it to me and said if you want this you could. I bought it from him and his name was Hiko Hanapi,” said Awai.

This year, he’s introducing Hawaiian prints on jeans and bringing back the romper he first created 20 years ago.

What keeps his designs so coveted?

“Most of the people that come back say my mother had or my grandmother had. It’s still around and a lot of people come back because of the memories that it brings to them of their ohana and their connections,” said Awai.

Not only is his design studio in Kalihi full of fabric, it’s a photographic history of fashion with Hawaii’s who’s who.

These days, his Hawaiian prints are reaching younger fans showing his classic styles remain fashion forward.

