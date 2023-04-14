Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Steady winds with scattered showers expected to linger into Monday

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will weaken slightly over the weekend while maintaining a typical coverage of clouds and showers, focused over windward and mauka areas. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over portions of the Big Island Friday afternoon. Be ready for an approaching cold front expected to bring increasing shower coverage and rainfall rates as well as lighter Kona winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late Friday and fill in/peak on Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through Friday. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving early Friday will result in a small boost in weekend surf.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find woman’s mutilated body surrounded by makeshift crosses, salt on Easter
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
How to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Maui cheeseburger eatery ordered to close because it doesn’t have hot water

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds continue to bring showers to the state with on and off showers in Hilo
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing today up with a few passing showers
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing up today with a few passing showers
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing up today with a few passing showers