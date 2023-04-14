First Alert Forecast: Steady winds with scattered showers expected to linger into Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades will weaken slightly over the weekend while maintaining a typical coverage of clouds and showers, focused over windward and mauka areas. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over portions of the Big Island Friday afternoon. Be ready for an approaching cold front expected to bring increasing shower coverage and rainfall rates as well as lighter Kona winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late Friday and fill in/peak on Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through Friday. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving early Friday will result in a small boost in weekend surf.

