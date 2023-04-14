Tributes
Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

