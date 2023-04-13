Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii SPED teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
First Alert Traffic
Gridlock during morning commute prompts temporary Zipper Lane change
Kawaili’ulā (Kāne) - Chinky Māhoe - Photo by Bruce Omori
Here’s how to watch the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on air and online
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial

Latest News

File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
Man with mental health issues dies in solitary confinement; lawsuit filed
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules