‘Tragic’: Oahu inmate’s suicide came after several safety warnings from attorney, prosecutor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been another suicide at an Oahu jail and this one happened despite repeated warnings.

Jimuel Gatioan was found hanging in his cell at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on March 28.

His death came one week after both his defense attorney ― Jonathan Burge ― and the deputy prosecutor on his assault case ― Benjamin Rose ― warned the jail that Gatioan was suicidal.

Burge said he and Rose called OCCC on March 21 asking that Gatioan be put on suicide watch after his wife reported to both of them that the 49-year old was threatening to kill himself.

Gatioan had been arrested for domestic abuse after his wife was stabbed with a screwdriver on Feb. 20.

“I called OCCC, talked to their central receiving,” Burge said, who added the jail employee told him he would pass on the information to the sergeant at Gatioan’s module.

But Burge is not sure if that information was shared.

“It’s a very tragic and preventable thing that happened and just grossly negligent,” said Burge.

Attorney Myles Breiner will represent Gatioan’s family in future civil proceedings.

“There was ample notification,” said Breiner. “There are consequences here and we intend to pursue this case against the state.”

Last year, the state paid $1.4 million to the family on Joseph O’Malley, an inmate at Halawa Correctional Center in 2017.

O’Malley hanged himself despite being on suicide watch.

Attorney Tommy Otake represented the O’Malley family and called on the state to make changes after the settlement.

“They should fix it on a human level, just because it’s the right thing to do,” Otake said, adding the state needs to fix the system to also save taxpayers from costly settlements.

“The state is going to continue to get sued until they get this under control.”

A spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement that the inmate was found “unresponsive in his cell” and said “staff immediately began administering aid and called 911.”

“EMS arrived to take over lifesaving procedures” and then transported him to the hospital.

Gatioan’s family said he was brain dead and died after life support equipment was removed.

The department declined to comment about the warnings prior to the suicide.

If you or a loved one needs help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. For more resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.