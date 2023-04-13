Nurses union demands hospital take action after gun found in patient’s backpack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nurses at Straub Medical Center are demanding the hospital’s leaders take action to prevent violence or threats of violence against employees and patients.

The push comes after an unregistered gun was found in the backpack of a patient who became upset at hospital staff last month. Hawaii News Now first reported the story last month.

The Hawaii Nurses Association says the incident has scarred healthcare professionals at Straub.

Read the original report: Armed patients: Gun scare at Hawaii hospital highlights disturbing trend

Straub Chief Operating Officer Travis Clegg said in a statement that safety is their top priority.

The statement continued:

“The Hawaii Nurses Association has been involved in our review process. We continue to meet with and support our staff while reinforcing our existing security measures and evaluating additional technologies to further enhance safety. We are committed to keeping our medical center safe.”

