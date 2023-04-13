Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The Merrie Monarch Festival wouldn’t be the same without his booming voice

Kimo Kahaono is known as the booming voice of the Merrie Monarch Festival.
Kimo Kahaono is known as the booming voice of the Merrie Monarch Festival.(Leilani Kupahu-Marino Kahoano)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kimo Kahoano hosted his first Merrie Monarch Festival in 1981 after being asked by late co-founder, Auntie Dottie Thompson.

The 74-year-old thought it was for one year only.

“One year. This is great. Oh yeah. I’ll be there,” recalled Kahoano.

But more than four decades later, he’s known as the iconic voice of the Merrie Monarch Festival.

The Merrie Monarch Festival is in full swing! Watch all the action here.

“I didn’t think I had this great voice or anything,” he said.

His mastery of long Hawaiian words with style is legendary and Kahoano says it’s like riding a wave.

“One year I got this long name for Miss Aloha Hula. I said ‘wow look at this name,’” he said.

It was Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai.

He calls it one of the most unique names of the Merrie Monarch Festival ― and he could say it.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kahoano says it’s a must to give the dancers and kumu hula the proper introduction.

“You practice, but you also better be aware of what the kumu wants to hear,” said Kahoano. “I want to make sure I do ‘um right. If you don’t do the halau right and kumu hula, you are in big trouble,” he added, with a smile.

He credits his wife, Leilani, for urging him to do even more to study the Hawaiian language, which they did.

“So we go back and I learn the enunciation of our language. I wish I had the gift of ‘Olelo Hawaii,” he said.

Hawaii News Now asked Kahoano if there’s one halau that he really likes to watch.

“I love them all. For what they give,” he said, with tears in his eyes.

After all, Kahoano wears his emotions on the sleeve of his aloha shirt and says he gives his heart to the Merrie Monarch Festival every year.

“It’s an art. It’s a love,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as parents face murder trial
Nurses union demands hospital take action after gun found in patient’s backpack
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Thousands have made their way to Hilo with the Merrie Monarch festivities underway for the...
Merrie Monarch's ever-popular Hokie night and craft fair