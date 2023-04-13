Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui Marathon moves to environmentally-friendly reusable cups

Preparations are underway for the 53rd annual Maui Marathon.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for the 53rd annual Maui Marathon.

The longest consecutively held running event in the state will occur on Sunday, April 23rd.

Each participant will get just one cup for the whole route this year. It is a move to help save the environment.

“If runners go through an aid station, sometimes they drop it on the ground, and our aid station volunteers will go ahead and put them in the garbage. But if they don’t get to them in time, trade winds can hit these cups and then go out into the ocean,” said Race Director Jim Lynch.

There are 18 aid stations like this along the 26.2-mile route, and stations are stocked up with cups filled with water and volunteers passing out cups of water so runners can stay hydrated along the course.

Marathon organizers say the event uses approximately 20,000 to 22,000 cups.

In an effort to eliminate litter, they are now moving to reusable cups instead.

“They’re collapsible. They’re reusable,” Lynch said. “They can hold them if they want to, they can put it in their pocket. There is a little circle … they can clip it … then just unclip it. We’re going to have notifications before every aid station to get out your hydration cup because an aid station is coming up.”

Jay Allen and Alwayne Failano won the relay portion of the Maui Marathon last year. They are running again this year as individuals and are excited to do what they love while protecting the environment.

“For me, I think it’ll be a lot easier,” Failano said. “Just the trash alone, you’re looking for a trash can and trying to throw your cup away, and then everyone’s like, ‘Oh, just leave it.’ But you feel bad.”

Former Race Director Rudy Huber says not only is it a smart move environmentally, but also financially.

“When we’re talking about 20,000 cups, that’s a lot of boxes,” Huber said. “And that’s a lot of also time because you’re preparing these aid stations with cups.”

Allen believes using reusable cups will get him to the finish line faster.

“I think it’s a great change,” he said. “You have to try to find the cup on the table that you want Gatorade or water; then you’re looking for the garbage can, then you have to wait for the garbage can, then you miss the garbage can, stop and go pick it back up and put in the garbage can. So that can be a hassle more than anything.”

A win-win in his book.

For more information about the Maui Marathon and to register for a race, visit MauiMarathon.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

Every local has their go-to shave ice spot; we asked our audience on Instagram, Twitter, and...
We asked, you answered: The 15 best places to get shave ice in Hawaii
Kimo Kahaono is known as the booming voice of the Merrie Monarch Festival.
The Merrie Monarch Festival wouldn’t be the same without his booming voice
The Oahu Community Correctional Center
‘Tragic’: Oahu inmate’s suicide came after several safety warnings from attorney, prosecutor
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as parents face murder trial