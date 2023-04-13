Maui Marathon moves to environmentally-friendly reusable cups

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for the 53rd annual Maui Marathon.

The longest consecutively held running event in the state will occur on Sunday, April 23rd.

Each participant will get just one cup for the whole route this year. It is a move to help save the environment.

“If runners go through an aid station, sometimes they drop it on the ground, and our aid station volunteers will go ahead and put them in the garbage. But if they don’t get to them in time, trade winds can hit these cups and then go out into the ocean,” said Race Director Jim Lynch.

There are 18 aid stations like this along the 26.2-mile route, and stations are stocked up with cups filled with water and volunteers passing out cups of water so runners can stay hydrated along the course.

Marathon organizers say the event uses approximately 20,000 to 22,000 cups.

In an effort to eliminate litter, they are now moving to reusable cups instead.

“They’re collapsible. They’re reusable,” Lynch said. “They can hold them if they want to, they can put it in their pocket. There is a little circle … they can clip it … then just unclip it. We’re going to have notifications before every aid station to get out your hydration cup because an aid station is coming up.”

Jay Allen and Alwayne Failano won the relay portion of the Maui Marathon last year. They are running again this year as individuals and are excited to do what they love while protecting the environment.

“For me, I think it’ll be a lot easier,” Failano said. “Just the trash alone, you’re looking for a trash can and trying to throw your cup away, and then everyone’s like, ‘Oh, just leave it.’ But you feel bad.”

Former Race Director Rudy Huber says not only is it a smart move environmentally, but also financially.

“When we’re talking about 20,000 cups, that’s a lot of boxes,” Huber said. “And that’s a lot of also time because you’re preparing these aid stations with cups.”

Allen believes using reusable cups will get him to the finish line faster.

“I think it’s a great change,” he said. “You have to try to find the cup on the table that you want Gatorade or water; then you’re looking for the garbage can, then you have to wait for the garbage can, then you miss the garbage can, stop and go pick it back up and put in the garbage can. So that can be a hassle more than anything.”

A win-win in his book.

For more information about the Maui Marathon and to register for a race, visit MauiMarathon.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.