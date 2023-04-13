Maui cheeseburger eatery ordered to close because it doesn’t have hot water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has temporarily ordered the Lahaina location of Cheeseburger in Paradise to close because the eatery does not have hot water.

A red placard was issued to the eatery Wednesday after inspectors found the dishwasher did not have hot water and there was no alternative for washing and degreasing kitchenware.

Officials said the inspection was conducted following a complaint.

A follow-up inspect is set for Friday.

