Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as parents face murder trial
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
The house on Puha Street belonged to her adoptive parents ― Isaac and Lehua Kalua ― who are now in jail.
They’re both awaiting their murder trial, which is set to begin May 1.
Prosecutors say the child was starved and locked in a dog cage, but her body was never found.
The four-bed, three bath property sold for $625,000.
The Kaluas are due back in court Thursday for a status hearing.
