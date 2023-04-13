Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as parents face murder trial

The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.

The house on Puha Street belonged to her adoptive parents ― Isaac and Lehua Kalua ― who are now in jail.

They’re both awaiting their murder trial, which is set to begin May 1.

A year after Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s disappearance, her grieving family continues search for answers

Grand jury indicts adoptive parents for ‘heinous’ murder of 6-year-old Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua

Prosecutors say the child was starved and locked in a dog cage, but her body was never found.

The four-bed, three bath property sold for $625,000.

The Kaluas are due back in court Thursday for a status hearing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

Nurses union demands hospital take action after gun found in patient’s backpack
Kimo Kahaono is known as the booming voice of the Merrie Monarch Festival.
The Merrie Monarch Festival wouldn’t be the same without his booming voice
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Thousands have made their way to Hilo with the Merrie Monarch festivities underway for the...
Merrie Monarch's ever-popular Hokie night and craft fair