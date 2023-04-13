HFD investigating after boat erupts in flames in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm boat fire at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Wednesday night.

HFD first responded to the blaze at around 8:45 p.m., and a total of 11 units and 43 personnel responded to the blaze.

Witnesses say they actually heard a couple explosions as the fire broke out, with one man even saying he tried to put it out with a garden house until firefighters arrived.

HNN crew says the flames are out.

This story will be updated.

