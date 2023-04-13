Tributes
Heads up, drivers! Red-light camera at busy Oahu intersection to start issuing warnings

The red-light cameras at a busy Honolulu intersection will begin issuing warnings starting...
The red-light cameras at a busy Honolulu intersection will begin issuing warnings starting Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers!

The red-light cameras at a busy Honolulu intersection will begin issuing warnings starting Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The cameras at McCully Street and Algaroba Street will be activated, bringing nine of the 10 intersections picked for the DOT’s two-year pilot program into operation.

It comes 30 days before enforcement will be fully implemented with citations for violators.

Images of potential red-light runners will be screened before the Honolulu Police Department determines whether to issue a citation. The system will capture license plates and not drivers’ photos due to privacy concerns.

Those who run a red light face a fine of up to $200.

Click here for the statuses of all the intersections that are part of the pilot program.

