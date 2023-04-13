Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided. (Iowa Dept. of Transportation via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (CNN) - Officials in Iowa are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after dashcam video shows two semi-trucks colliding head-on.

The chilling video released Friday by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on Interstate 80 last week. Traveling about 65 miles per hour, the truck suddenly slams into another truck stopped in that lane.

While the video is shocking to watch, both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

A second camera from inside the cab shows the driver of the approaching truck. Officials say he wasn’t paying attention to the road, and they’re trying to figure out what he was looking at.

Investigators say the driver of the stopped truck had been going in the opposite direction, lost control and wound up in oncoming traffic. That driver was cited for failing to maintain control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

Every local has their go-to shave ice spot; we asked our audience on Instagram, Twitter, and...
We asked, you answered: The 15 best places to get shave ice in Hawaii
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon
Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided.
Raw: Dashcam video shows head-on semi-truck crash (no audio)
Each Maui Marathon participant will be given one HydraPak SpeedCupTM instead of using paper/wax...
Maui Marathon moves to environmentally-friendly reusable cups