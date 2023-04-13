Hawaii high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii public school teacher has been placed on leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a student.

HPD arrested 44-year-old Sanoe Kalahiki, a special education teacher at Castle High School, on Monday and subsequently charged him with fourth-degree sex assault.

The school sent a letter home to parents informing them of an ongoing investigation, but did not provide further details.

The Department of education confirms Kalahiki has worked with the DOE since 2017.

Kalahiki was free after posting $100 bail.

