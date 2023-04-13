Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

A Hawaii public school teacher has been placed on leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a student.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii public school teacher has been placed on leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a student.

HPD arrested 44-year-old Sanoe Kalahiki, a special education teacher at Castle High School, on Monday and subsequently charged him with fourth-degree sex assault.

The school sent a letter home to parents informing them of an ongoing investigation, but did not provide further details.

The Department of education confirms Kalahiki has worked with the DOE since 2017.

Kalahiki was free after posting $100 bail.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as parents face murder trial
Nurses union demands hospital take action after gun found in patient’s backpack
Kimo Kahaono is known as the booming voice of the Merrie Monarch Festival.
The Merrie Monarch Festival wouldn’t be the same without his booming voice
Thousands have made their way to Hilo with the Merrie Monarch festivities underway for the...
Merrie Monarch's ever-popular Hokie night and craft fair