Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fyre Festival organizer says a reboot is on the way

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally...
The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Fyre Festival of 2017 in the Bahamas became famous for all the wrong reasons and led the organizer to be sentenced to prison.

The festival was heavily hyped by social media influencers with promises of a weekend in paradise with celebrities and big-name musical acts.

What resulted was mass disorganization, refugee camp-like conditions, transportation breakdowns and music acts backing out.

But now, it appears the Fyre Festival is poised for a comeback.

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

Many people responded to his tweet, including one user who said, “Tell me why you shouldn’t be in jail.”

McFarland’s response to that was to say he should be working to pay back those he owes and that he served his time.

In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding investors and ticket vendors and buyers of $26 million.

It led to a six-year prison sentence, which McFarland partially served before an early release to a halfway house.

He was also ordered to pay back the $26 million in restitution.

McFarland hasn’t shared any details on Fyre Festival II but does suggest in a tweet that another island destination could play host.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii SPED teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path
Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse.
Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say

Latest News

FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s...
Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 13, 2023)
Pohoiki Beach Park
Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left Hawaii Island security guard hospitalized
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia