Foodie Fix: Quiora at Ritz Carlton Residences

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for your next best lunch spot for work?

Maria Burke from Frolic Hawaii joins Sunrise anchor Grace Lee to check out a restaurant the has a great business lunch deal — Quiora at Ritz Carlton Residences.

For $29 customers can get a three course set lunch menu with a breathtaking view.

Delicious entrees include Panzanella with Sweet Land Farms Goat Cheese, spaghetti pomodoro topped with ricotta and braised short rib.

If you’re looking for something more on the lighter side, the restaurant also has a mouthwatering grilled hebi with beurre blanc sauce (yum!).

And you can’t forget dessert — a lychee panna cotta.

For more information on Quiora or to snag a reservation, click here.

