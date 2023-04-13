Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Foodie Fix: Quiora at Ritz Carlton Residences

Maria Burke from Frolic Hawaii joins Sunrise anchor Grace Lee to check out a restaurant the has a great business lunch deal — Quiora at Ritz Carlton Residences.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:18 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for your next best lunch spot for work?

Maria Burke from Frolic Hawaii joins Sunrise anchor Grace Lee to check out a restaurant the has a great business lunch deal — Quiora at Ritz Carlton Residences.

For $29 customers can get a three course set lunch menu with a breathtaking view.

Delicious entrees include Panzanella with Sweet Land Farms Goat Cheese, spaghetti pomodoro topped with ricotta and braised short rib.

If you’re looking for something more on the lighter side, the restaurant also has a mouthwatering grilled hebi with beurre blanc sauce (yum!).

And you can’t forget dessert — a lychee panna cotta.

For more information on Quiora or to snag a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii SPED teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse.
Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path

Latest News

Foodie Fix: Quiora and it's great business lunch deal
Foodie Fix: Quiora (and its great lunch deal)
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
Hawaii egg producers look for ways to keep inflation in check as prices soar
Foodland and The Salvation Army's 'Meals of Aloha' program
Support Hawaii families in need through Foodland’s ‘Meals of Aloha’ program
Image: Hawaii News Now
Foodie Fix: HK Cafe woks up chow mein and toasty Ovaltine sandwiches