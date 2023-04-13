Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:08 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden to expand some migrants’ health care access, officials say