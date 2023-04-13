First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing up today with a few passing showers

Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing today up with a few passing showers
By Guy Hagi
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:19 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will be slowly decreasing into the moderate range lasting from Thursday through Saturday. Embedded weak upper lows north of the state will enhance some shower activity over eastern islands near Maui and the Big Island on Thursday with the potential for locally heavy showers and thunderstorms near these islands. The high pressure fan will weaken further on Sunday and Monday producing drier southeasterly winds over most islands. A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest on Tuesday will produce southerly winds over the western islands with increasing shower activity in the forecast through at least next Wednesday.

A small, medium period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Friday into Saturday along many north-facing shores...near knee to waist high surf along west-facing shores. East-facing shores will experience somewhat rough wave conditions the next couple of days. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell is due today.

