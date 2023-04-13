Federal grand jury conducting criminal probe into Red Hill fuel spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into the Red Hill fuel spills that sickened thousands of Hawaii families.

Hawaii News Now has learned that a number of military and civilian officials have been subpoenaed in recent months to testify about the 2021 spills, which contaminated the drinking water of more than 90,000 military personnel and civilians.

Environmental activist Carroll Cox applauded the criminal probe.

“Someone should go to jail over this and be held criminally responsible,” he said. “This is about the health and .... welfare of the people and the environment.”

Right now, it’s unclear who the grand jury is targeting and what charges are being pursued.

An attorney with the Sierra Club of Hawaii said a criminal investigation will bring accountability to the individuals who caused the spills. But he said more has to be done.

“I think it goes way higher than a bunch of officers. ... The historical neglect that occurred is criminal,” said David Kimo Frankel, lawyer for the Sierra Club of Hawaii.

“What the Navy did was so wrong and it needs to be held accountable.”

Navy officials declined comment due to the pending investigation.

