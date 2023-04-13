Tributes
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path

A woman is recovering from a mild concussion after she was attacked on this beach path along Ewa Beach Road. She says the suspect looked familiar.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is recovering from a mild concussion after she was attacked on a beach path along Ewa Beach Road earlier this week, in an incident that’s galvanized the community.

Katherine Kelly said the incident happened as she was leaving the beach around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

She said she spotted another person walking in her direction.

“I thought they were familiar, so I smiled at them,” said Kelly.

“Normally, people move over and then instead, I saw he was coming closer to me, so I saw his hand lift up and at that moment, I started screaming and my neighbors did hear the screaming.”

She continued: “And then I saw his hand cover my mouth, and shove my head against the fence, and then shove me down onto the ground.”

By the time Kelly got up and ran to the road, the suspect was gone.

Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.

”So my fear is that he was either hiding or lives nearby,” said Kelly.

“I’ve always felt safe here and so it’s really shocking and sad that it happened so close to home.”

Kelly describes her attacker as being about 6-foot-1 and weighing about 240 pounds. She said he had his hair half up, half down and was wearing jean shorts, a black shirt with a graphic design and slippers.

Her family is so upset that they posted a sign at the walkway that read: “You attacked the wrong guy’s sister.”

They’re urging the suspect to come forward.

Malia Benjamin lives next to the pathway and recalled hearing Kelly screaming.

“I’m really sad that it happened to her or in fact to anyone in the area because it’s scary,” said Benjamin.

HPD said a third-degree assault case was opened and investigators are following up on leads.

Kelly is thankful that she wasn’t seriously hurt and is now encouraging others to stay alert.

“I do think that this is just a really good, you know, wakeup call that even people who you may be comfortable around or may not see as a threat, you always just have to be aware and cautious,” said Kelly.

“And in the moment, you know, everything happens so fast, but I’m glad that I did scream.”

If you have any information relating to the assault, contact police.



