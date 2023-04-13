Efforts to halt overhead power lines in a Kapolei neighborhood stall again

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu neighborhood board’s efforts to halt a project for overhead power lines in a new Kapolei subdivision have stalled again -- but opponents say they’re not done yet.

The Makakilo/’Kapolei/Honokai Hale Neighborhood Board held a special meeting Wednesday in an effort to pass motions aimed at stopping developer DR Horton and Hawaiian Electric Company from installing 46-kilovolt transmission lines overhead in the Hoopili development.

But the effort failed, this time because the board was one member short of a quorum.

Nonetheless, the board members present still were able to hear testimony from more Hoopili residents concerned about the project.

“The sales office, they said all the utilities were gonna be underground,” said Hoopili resident Tim Ekau.

Ekau was among the residents who were taken by surprise last year when large utilities poles starting going up in the neighborhood.

“Lo and behold, we start seeing those poles pop up,” said Ekau. “Nobody in our neighborhood got notified of this. And we talked to some of the people in the townhouses, and they never got notified of power lines right outside their window.”

HECO has said the project’s approval followed state law and is needed to supply adequate power to the a rea.

The board’s proposals included taking legal action to block it.

“Well, there’s no one there to speak up on our behalf, so how are we going to dispute the construction of these poles in our neighborhood?” asked Red Yun, another Hoopili residnet.

DR Horton has said earlier that it never made any promises or commitments to put the power liens underground.

It also added in a new statement, “The ongoing actions of the Makakilo/Kapolei Honokai Hale Neighborhood Board has troubling. Despite multiple warnings by the Neighborhood Commission office, this Board continues to act outside its jurisdiction and authority as an advisory body only by inserting itself into a dispute between private parties.”

The neighborhood board’s vice chair disagreed.

“If we write them a nice little letter and ask them if we can have more information, then we’re not representing the community,” said Kioni Dudley. “The community wants us to take action now.”

But the board still couldn’t take that action Wednesday night, and may have to go back to the drawing board to consider its next steps.

