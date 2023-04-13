Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left Hawaii Island security guard hospitalized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash at Pohoiki Beach Park that left a security guard in critical condition last week.

Colleagues identified the victim as 61-year-old Earl Ranker.

It happened around 7 p.m. on April 4.

Witnesses said a red pickup truck – with either pipe packs or a metal dog cage – hit another parked vehicle and the victim near the entrance of Pohoiki Beach Park, then fled the scene. The truck did not have its headlights on.

Ranker was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in the ICU.

Police have opened a negligent injury investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at (808) 961-2391 or (808) 935-3311.

