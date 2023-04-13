Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that left Hawaii Island security guard hospitalized

Pohoiki Beach Park
Pohoiki Beach Park(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash at Pohoiki Beach Park that left a security guard in critical condition last week.

Colleagues identified the victim as 61-year-old Earl Ranker.

It happened around 7 p.m. on April 4.

Witnesses said a red pickup truck – with either pipe packs or a metal dog cage – hit another parked vehicle and the victim near the entrance of Pohoiki Beach Park, then fled the scene. The truck did not have its headlights on.

Ranker was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he remains in the ICU.

Police have opened a negligent injury investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at (808) 961-2391 or (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii SPED teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path
Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse.
Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (April 13, 2023)
The Oahu Community Correctional Center
Oahu inmate’s suicide came after safety warnings from attorney, prosecutor
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds easing up today with a few passing showers