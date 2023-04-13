Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench, not a pothole, city says

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area. (Source: CNN, TRISTARPICTURES, @SCHWARZENEGGER, WARNER BROS., ORION PICTURES, @SIRRODSTEWART, GETTY)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he filled in a pothole to help his neighbors in Los Angeles, but the city said he terminated a service trench the gas company was using.

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area.

Some drivers even stopped to say thanks.

Known as the Terminator, the actor is the one causing damage to the roadways in the movies, but faced with this hole he tweeted, “I always say, let’s not complain. Let’s do something about it.”

The Department of Public Works told CNN Schwarzenegger didn’t fill a pothole. Instead, “it was a service trench permitted for a project by Social Gas.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
The Waimanalo home where 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen in 2021 has sold.
Home where missing 6-year-old was last seen is sold as adoptive parents face murder trial
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
Hawaii SPED teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested March 30 and charged with child abuse.
Woman charged with child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death, police say
Kelly goes to the beach regularly and said the suspect looked familiar.
Family calls for suspect to come forward after woman is attacked on beach path

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 13, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 13, 2023