2022 LOTTE Championship tee’d off at Hoakalei Country Club

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 LOTTE Championship tee’d off Wednesday morning at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

144 LPGA golfers are set to compete in this year’s field. Of the hundreds of golfers competing this week, two hails from the islands, more specifically, two former high school teammates in Allisen Corpuz and Mariel Galdiano.

Corpuz, who in her sophomore season on tour, tee’d off with an impressive group. Paired with former back-to-back LOTTE Champion Brooke Henderson of Canada and lasts year’s LOTTE winner Hyo Joo Kim of Korea.

The Punahou and USC alum would start the day off with a par on the tenth hole to finish day one with a 1-under par.

“I mean, it was pretty solid, like you said, really windy.” Corpuz told reporters following her round. “I mean, made three bogeys, four birdies, so happy to be under par for the first round and hoping that we can improve as the tournament goes on.”

As for Henderson, she headed into the club house also 1-under and Kim ended with a 4-under par.

“Not really much strategy with the front wind.” Kim said. “I just try to hit as low as I could with the back wind and I just tried to make sure to be cognizant of where the ball carry landing location was.”

Corpuz’s former Buff ‘N Blu teammate Mariel Galdiano is making her first LPGA start in Hawaii after getting a sponsor invite.

“We actually go way back from like playing junior golf since we were like 7-8 years old.” Corpuz said. “So really awesome and hope that she also has a really good week.”

Round two of the 2023 LOTTE Championship tee’s off on Thursday at 7:00 am Hawaii time.

