Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO PLAYLIST: Sunrise goes ‘On the Road’ to Hilo for Merrie Monarch 2023

SOTR Merrie Monarch 2023
SOTR Merrie Monarch 2023(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is on the road this week celebrating 60 years of the Merrie Monarch Festival.

We’ll be highlighting the Merrie Monarch, but also exploring local issues, food, fashion, schools and what’s going on in the community on Hawaii Island.

Sunrise On the Road Hilo (April 12, 2023):

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
One Archer Lane maintenance fees
Owners at Honolulu condo reeling after steep increase in maintenance fees
Jordan Mineshima Jr.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring firearm into Honolulu courthouse
After a re-review, the city says the home at 1532 Hanai Loop's floor area that "exceeded a...
City revokes building permit for property flagged by lawmakers as illegal ‘monster home’
Surfer Mike Morita remains hospitalized after suffering a shark bite over the weekend.
Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
First Alert Traffic
DOT temporarily opens Zipperlane to all vehicles to alleviate gridlock
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds persist today, ease up slightly on tomorrow
Sunrise News Roundup (April 12, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (April 12, 2023)