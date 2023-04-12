Tributes
Special screening of hit series ‘Magnum PI’ to take place at Sunset on the Beach

A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.
A "Magnum P.I" blessing ceremony for season 4 was held on Oahu in July 2021.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, “Magnum P.I.” fans! A special celebration of the hit series is being held at Sunset on the Beach on Friday.

Fans of the show are invited to come out to Queen’s Beach in Waikiki to watch an exclusive sneak peek of season 5, episode 9 (the penultimate episode of the season).

Actor Jay Hernandez, who also directed this episode, will be there to introduce it to the public.

“Magnum P.I.” stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang are also expected to attend.

Other special guests include Tavana, KAMANAWA with Kalei Kahalewai, Taimane and many more.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m.

The episode will later air on KHNL on Sunday, April 16.

