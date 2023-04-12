Prestigious canoe race gears up for return after pandemic pause, but not without hurdles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an extended pandemic pause, one of the state’s most prestigious canoe races is coming back this fall.

Organizers with Na Wahine O Ke Kai say they are planning to run the race once again for the first time since 2019.

It’s a signature event in women’s paddling, a 41-mile journey from Molokai to Oahu and typically features 70-canoe clubs. The event is scheduled for late September, however, there a number of hurdles to get the race going.

Race President Carlene Ornellas says they are seeking a number sponsors for the event and are trying to raise $30,000 to fix the road leading to Molokai’s Hale O Lono Harbor, which is in dire need of repair.

“The cost of Lono has gone up because we have to put on, we have to fix the road to get down there,” Ornellas explained. “We have to get the canoes down there all trailered down and get luas, all the toilets down there.”

The obstacles come as the race is gearing up to make its return after establishing an over 40-year history.

“The most important thing is we want to go, so that’s half the battle is yes we want to go,” Ornellas said. “Next it’s like, 90% we need permits and we need sponsors.”

Ornellas says they are planning fundraising efforts to help cover event costs.

The race is scheduled for Sept. 24.

